Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.