Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.