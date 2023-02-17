Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,837 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $154,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,345,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,503.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,360.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

