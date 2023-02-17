Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Citizens Financial Group worth $153,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 607.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 144,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 123,835 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,666 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 932,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after acquiring an additional 146,619 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

