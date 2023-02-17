Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of CRH worth $137,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.