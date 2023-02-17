Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 47,894 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Amdocs worth $148,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 119,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amdocs by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.4 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

