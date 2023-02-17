Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 84,232 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of Simmons First National worth $144,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.60 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.