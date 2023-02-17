Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.82% of Banner worth $137,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1,332.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Stock Down 1.1 %

Banner Increases Dividend

Shares of Banner stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.