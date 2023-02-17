Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $155,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW opened at $214.25 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.