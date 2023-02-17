Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.15 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $143,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.