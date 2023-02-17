Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.05 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Fastenal worth $145,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

