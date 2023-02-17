Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.87 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $156,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

