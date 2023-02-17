Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.84% of Brighthouse Financial worth $150,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.37 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

