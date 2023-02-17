Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Global Payments worth $145,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

