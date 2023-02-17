Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $153,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

Graham Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $664.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

