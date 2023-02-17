Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.98% of CBIZ worth $151,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after buying an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

