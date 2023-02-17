Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,326 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.49% of Weis Markets worth $143,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

