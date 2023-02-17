Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 95,068 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $138,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

