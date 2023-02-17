Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $148,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after acquiring an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.