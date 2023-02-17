Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of WesBanco worth $150,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $12,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

