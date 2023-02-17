Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 146,068 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,255,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

