Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 256,912 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $141,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after buying an additional 288,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

