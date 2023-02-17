Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,154 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $151,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

Shares of WSC stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.