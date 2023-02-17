Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,797 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Universal Health Services worth $144,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

NYSE:UHS opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

