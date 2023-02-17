Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,434. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

