DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.64.
DoorDash Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.