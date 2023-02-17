DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

