DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -47.22%

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DRDGOLD and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 12.25

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 101.99%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

