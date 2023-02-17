Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,240 ($15.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($15.66).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,210 ($14.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,061.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 912.86. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,319 ($16.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,435.71.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

