DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

