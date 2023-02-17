Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.
Ecolab Stock Performance
NYSE ECL opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.