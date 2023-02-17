Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

