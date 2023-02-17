EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $23.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINE. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PINE opened at $19.21 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.