EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $23.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINE. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.21 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

