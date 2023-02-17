Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.41%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.