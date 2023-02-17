Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $202.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

