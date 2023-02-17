Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viad Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

VVI opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Viad has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

