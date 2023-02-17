Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,869 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

