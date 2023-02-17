Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Everi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.87 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

