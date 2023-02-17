Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.
ES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.
Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
