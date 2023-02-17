Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

