Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ES opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

