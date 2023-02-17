Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Financial Contrast

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22% Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.57 $4.34 million $0.45 15.51 Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A

Tempo Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Tempo Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Tempo Automation has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.