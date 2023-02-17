Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $529.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 928,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 728,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $13,073,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 834,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 634,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

