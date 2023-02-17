ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 61,295 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

