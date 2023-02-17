ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 69,880 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

