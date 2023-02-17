ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 305,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay Trading Down 2.0 %

eBay Profile

EBAY stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

