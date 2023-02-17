ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,032 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $203,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $208,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

