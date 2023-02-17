ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,857 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Verra Mobility worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

