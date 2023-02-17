ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 29,654 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.