ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 358,636 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,636 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

ENLC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

