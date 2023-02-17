ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 35,884 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kforce by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

