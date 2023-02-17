ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 70,610 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Everi worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Everi by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Everi by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 462,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everi Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.