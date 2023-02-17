ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock worth $2,478,755 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

