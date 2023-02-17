ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 659,896 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,896 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

